Roblox to allow devs to sell premium titles with up to 70% revenue share

Roblox is planning to introduce premium games to its platform, alongside revenue sharing of up to 70% for developers.

Announced at the 10th annual Roblox Developers Conference in San Francisco, CEO and co-founder David Baszucki said developers will keep between 50% to 70% of revenue from their titles when paid with real world currency.

Developers currently receive an estimated 30% cut in revenue from purchases made with in-game currency, as reported by The Verge. Premium titles will launch on PC later this year, and there are plans to expand the feature onto other devices in the future.

Baszucki also said the company is working towards achieving one billion daily active users, and wants to see $1 out of every $10 spent on games content around the world to be spent in Roblox. .

"As our next stepping stone on our way to one billion DAU, we are sharing an ambitious goal: We believe that 10% of all gaming content revenue worldwide will flow through the Roblox ecosystem and be distributed within our Roblox community," he said.

As of June 30, 2024, Roblox has 79.5 million DAU globally. 58% of these users are aged 13 or older, an age group that grew by 26% during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.