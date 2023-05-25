Redundancies hit Marvel Contest of Champions publisher Kabam

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Kabam, the publisher behind Disney Mirrorverse and Marvel Contest of Champions, has laid off 12% of its employees.

Per Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gach, the developer confirmed the move yesterday.

In a statement sent to Kotaku, the firm said, "In light of current economics and the industry’s market realities, after reviewing our strategic priorities, Kabam has made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce by 12 percent."

"This restructuring provides greater financial flexibility to invest in new growth area while also streamlining our existing development teams. We want to thank those who are leaving Kabam today for their contributions, and we are supporting them through this challenging transition."

Back in November of last year, Kabam laid off nearly 35 staffers.

While job cuts have affected the games industry, this week saw the redundancies of 121 staffers at Relic Entertainment, and an unknown amount of employees were laid off at Brace Yourself Games.