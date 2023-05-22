Layoffs at Crypt of the Necrodancer developer Brace Yourself Games

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Brace Yourself Games, the studio behind the acclaimed Crypt of the Necrodancer series, has laid off an unknown number of workers.

The redundancies were confirmed in a statement to PC Gamer, with Brace Yourself Games telling the site "a portion of the company's staff" were let go.

"This decision was not made lightly, as we deeply value our talented and dedicated employees," the company said.

"As part of our commitment to our employees, we are providing severance packages and support services to assist those impacted by this decision. We are also working to address the impact on our remaining team members and to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our players."

News of the layoffs first emerged via a tweet from former senior producer Crystal Savin, who was among those affected.

Savin claimed 50% of the company's workforce was let go, which would put the number of employees dismissed at around 20; the studio's website states it has 41 employees while its LinkedIn profile lists 43.

Brace Yourself Games told PC Gamer that development for the Synchrony DLC for Crypt of the Necrodancer and the upcoming Rift of the Necrodancer will continue, as will work on Phantom Brigade and one unannounced game.