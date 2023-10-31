If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pole to Win expanding by opening new office in Brazil

Service provider will employ over 100 people in South America

Sophie McEvoy
Pole To Win is expanding its operations to South America by creating PTW Brazil.

The service provider will open a new office in São Paulo in early 2024, and is set to employ over 100 people from the South American gaming industry working in quality assurance, player support, art, and localisation QA.

Joao Albani will lead PTW's in-country operations, reporting to COO Sijo Jose.

"Brazil is a massive opportunity for us," said CEO Deborah Kirkham. "South America is going to be a hotspot for companies like PTW that can bring in best-in-class services to help globalise the local developer scene."

Albani said he was "excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in Brazil and grow our business throughout the region."

Sophie McEvoy

