Pole to Win reduces staff across several countries

Support studio Pole to Win is the latest games firm to be hit by layoffs.

According to a report by Kotaku, 45 people have lost their jobs. Former employees told the publication that the layoffs mostly affected QA staffers from outside the US, but other departments have also been affected.

"PTW made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce in several countries where we operate," the company confirmed in a statement. "This decision was not made lightly – our company's core offerings stem from the people who enable us to deliver world-class products and services.

"We want to thank our departing team members for the time and effort they put into the company."

Last October, the support studio expanded its operations to South America by opening PTW Brazil, with plans to open a new office in São Paulo in early 2024 where it will employ over 100 people.