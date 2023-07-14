People Can Fly expands with Montreal studio

People Can Fly, the developer behind Outriders, has established a studio in Montreal.

As reported by VGC, the new office joins the company's locations throughout Poland, England, and the US.

The Montreal studio will develop a AAA project led by creative director Roland Lesterlin.

"Montreal's amazing atmosphere and well-seasoned gamedev industry make this project extremely exciting for us. We believe that PCF Montreal will soon play a major role in our studios' portfolio," said the company.

The establishment of the new studio comes more than a year after People Can Fly and Take-Two Interactive ended their publishing agreement.

The deal was pertaining to Project Dagger, which was being developed by the game developer's New York division.