People Can Fly expands with Montreal studio
Creative director Roland Lesterlin will lead the new studio on a AAA project
People Can Fly, the developer behind Outriders, has established a studio in Montreal.
As reported by VGC, the new office joins the company's locations throughout Poland, England, and the US.
The Montreal studio will develop a AAA project led by creative director Roland Lesterlin.
"Montreal's amazing atmosphere and well-seasoned gamedev industry make this project extremely exciting for us. We believe that PCF Montreal will soon play a major role in our studios' portfolio," said the company.
The establishment of the new studio comes more than a year after People Can Fly and Take-Two Interactive ended their publishing agreement.
The deal was pertaining to Project Dagger, which was being developed by the game developer's New York division.