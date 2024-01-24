People Can Fly reduces its workforce

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

People Can Fly, developer of Outriders, is poised to reduce its staff by more than 30 staffers.

As reported by Kotaku, per sources familiar with the matter, the notice was sent to the studio from development director Adam Alker.

Within the internal memo seen by the site, Alker attributed the layoffs to budget limitations and shrinking scope.

"We understand that this decision impacts each of you, and we want to express our gratitude for your hard work, dedication, and contributions thus far," he said.

Those affected included roughly 20 employees developing Project Gemini, an unnamed title being published by Square Enix.

Before this announcement, People Can Fly has seen some setbacks.

Back in 2022, the studio reported that Outriders didn't make a profit in its 2021 financials report.

Then, in September of that year, it and Take-Two Interactive ended a development and publishing deal pertaining to Project Dagger.

People Can Fly joins Riot Games' redundancies and One Player Mission's closure as job cuts have taken place during the week.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to People Can Fly for comment.