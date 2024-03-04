Nintendo eShop delisting of Octopath Traveler is temporary

Nintendo has confirmed that Octopath Traveler's delisting on the eShop is temporary.

On its customer support page, the publisher noted that as of March 1 the game will be "temporarily unavailable" on the eShop and My Nintendo Store, but will be "available to purchase again soon."

It clarified that users who have previously purchased the game can still re-download it from the eShop.

As reported by VG247, there was no announcement when the 2018 Square Enix title was delisted by Nintendo, and is still available to purchase on other digital storefronts such as Steam.

Gematsu noted on social media that the delisting may be due to the game's publisher being changed from Nintendo to Square Enix on the eShop in recent months.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Nintendo for further clarification.