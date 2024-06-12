Netflix moving games boss Mike Verdu to new role

Netflix's VP of Games Mike Verdu is taking on a new role as the company ramps up its ambitions in the video games space.

A former Facebook and EA exec, Verdu first joined Netflix in 2021 ahead of the streaming firm announcing its push into mobile games.

The details of his new position are unclear at this time, but GamesIndustry.biz understands it involves 'innovation in game development.'

He will continue to lead Netflix's video games business until a replacement is found.

"I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished, and excited to start a new team at Netflix on the cutting edge of game innovation," said Verdu. "New technologies have always been key to creativity in games development and, as an entrepreneur at heart, this initiative is right in my happy place."

Since Verdu joined Netflix, the company has launched 100 titles for its subscribers, including internally developed games based on some of the firm's most popular shows such as Too Hot to Handle, Virgin River and Money Heist.

Netflix has also acquired multiple studios, including Night School, Boss Fight, Next Games and Spry Fox, and opened two more in California and Helsinki, all of which are focused on creating new games for the service.