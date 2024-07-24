Netflix hires former Epic exec Alain Tascan as its president of games

Former Epic Games executive Alain Tascan has been appointed president of Netflix Games.

Tascan was executive vice president of game development at Epic Games from November 2018 to July 2024, and oversaw development for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Before joining Epic, Tascan founded Ubisoft and EA's Montreal studios and was also the founder and CEO of Umi Games.

Tascan is taking over the role from Mike Verdu, who has moved to an undisclosed role within Netflix Games centred around "transformative innovation in game creation and development," as reported by Variety.

"I am honoured and thrilled to build on the remarkable foundation that the talented games team here has laid, and I firmly believe that Netflix is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of gaming," said Tascan.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters added: "Alain brings over 30 years of experience in global video game development, production, licensing, and building studios. He has a passion for making games and a proven track record of taking bold creative bets. We're thrilled to have him leading Netflix Games."

Netflix Games currently has over 80 titles in development, and recently announced plans to release a new game to subscribers every month from July 2024 onwards.

The streaming giant started taking a "more strategic" approach to its games segment last March, after acquiring studios including Night School and Spry Fox.