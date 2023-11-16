Monopoly Go player spending pulls in $1bn

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Scopely has announced that Monopoly Go has brought in over $1 billion in consumer spending.

The mobile title inspired by Hasbro’s economic-themed board game was released back in April.

Scopely added that Monopoly Go is the fastest causal title reach the revenue figure. It also said that the time had been downloaded more than 100 million times.

"The success of Monopoly Go highlights the power of the Monopoly brand to continue to attract players and connect fans in unprecedented ways," said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks.

"In partnership with us, Scopely created a super fun and engaging game that is breaking records in a highly competitive market -- it's one of the only mobile titles in history to earn $1 billion in under a year."