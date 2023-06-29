If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Scopely acquires Tag Games

Following a 2021 investment the developer was added to expand the publisher's game offerings

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Scopely has announced that it has acquired mobile game developer Tag Games.

With this addition, the mobile game publisher continues to expand its game offerings.

Established in 2006, Tag Games has developed titles such as Pocket Mortys, CSR2, and Angry Birds Action.

With the new addition, Tag Games' 60 employees will join Scopely.

The acquisition follows after Scopely invested $50 million in developers Omnidrone, Pixel Toys, and Tag Games in 2021.

"To collaborate even more deeply, both Scopely and Tag Games leadership felt it was the ideal time to fully join forces, and believe this combined entity will make us all even stronger," said Scopely in today's announcement.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.