Scopely layoffs hit Kingdom Maker team

Scopely has confirmed it may be cutting ties with a number of employees who had been working on its Kingdom Maker publishing team.

The cuts reportedly impacted 38 people, according to a LinkedIn post by Amir Satvat, who has been regularly documenting job cuts throughout the industry.

However, Scopely told GamesIndustry.biz that it is making changes because of the end of its publishing partnership with Kingdom Maker developer Global Worldwide, and has been trying to find new roles within the company for the people impacted.

"While the majority of our Scopely team have already been re-deployed on other games, approximately 15 teammates may not find mutual role fits at Scopely," a spokesperson said.

"Should that be the case, we will support these individuals as they transition to new opportunities with external career resources and outplacement assistance. We are immensely grateful for the contributions of our Kingdom Maker team members who are affected by this decision."

The representative added that Scopely will continue to be a strategic investor in Global Worldwide.