Midwest Games appoints Alyssa Walles as COO

VentureBeat's Gina Joseph joins the firm's board of directors and Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb its advisory board

Image credit: Gylee Games' Ra Ra Boom
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Midwest Games has appointed a new COO, with Alyssa Walles joining the publisher.

With over 20 years of experience, Walles was on Atari's board of directors for almost a decade, and ran her own consulting company called Amplitude for over 17 years. She currently is also the part-time executive director of the IGDA Foundation.

Midwest also made an appointment to its board of directors, with VentureBeat's chief strategy officer Gina Joseph joining.

Finally, Xbox veteran Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb joined Midwest Games' advisory board.

Commenting on the appointments, Midwest Games CEO Ben Kvalo said the trio will play "a crucial role" in realising the publisher's mission of "fostering and creating more opportunity no matter where you are."

Kvalo founded the company with XSET alum Rob Martin back in August, with the publisher securing $3 million in funding in October with the aim to "create opportunities for underserved communities in the games industry."

Its first published title will be Gylee Games' Ra Ra Boom.

Marie Dealessandri joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016 at B2B magazine MCV. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack. GI resident Moomins expert.