Midwest Games secures $3m in funding

Videogame publisher Midwest Games raises $3 million in a new funding round.

TitletownTech led the investment round, as Tundra Angels, Brightstar Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Investment Partners participated, among other investors.

The funding will go towards expanding its business operations and staff.

Midwest Games was founded by Ben Kvalo, whose games industry career includes working at 2K, Blizzard Games, and Netflix. He's held positions such as global project manager, product manager, and lead program manager.

"At Midwest Games, we are dedicated to bridging the gap and creating opportunities for underserved communities in the games industry," said Kvalo.

"As we continue to emphasize, great games come from anywhere, and we are deeply committed to empowering regions like the Midwest."

Midwest Games announced months ago that the first title it will publish will be Gylee Games' Ra Ra Boom.