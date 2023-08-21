If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Made on Earth Games raises $3.2m in seed funding round

The investment follows a year after the studio launched and will go towards its first title

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Made on Earth Games has raised $3.25 million in a seed funding round.

The investment will be towards releasing the mobile developer's title Everbright, currently in open beta.

GEM Capital led the funding round. Meanwhile, The Games Fund, Raga Partners, and Heracles Capital joined.

Made on Earth Games was founded in 2022 by Yuriy Krasilnikov and Alexey Ilin.

"Everbright aims to make the 4X strategy genre accessible and understandable to a broader audience. We think that the 4X genre is inherently appealing to a wide audience but is not easily understood and can be challenging to grasp," said Krasilnikov.

