Capcom reports record profits for seventh year running

Capcom has released its financial results for the fiscal year, reporting a record high profit for a seventh consecutive year driven by its digital contents business.

The Japanese publisher also reported record net sales for the year at ¥152.4 billion ($978 million), with highlights included the launches of Street Fighter 6 and Dragon's Dogma 2.

The numbers

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2024:

Net sales: ¥152.4 billion ($978 million, up 21% year-over-year)

¥152.4 billion ($978 million, up 21% year-over-year) Net income: ¥43.3 billion ($278 million, up 18% year-over-year)

The highlights

Capcom's biggest release of the financial year was Street Fighter 6, which has sold 3.3 million units since launch in June 2023 and contributed significantly to the firm's overall results for the segment.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launched towards the end of the financial year and sold over 2.6 million units. This in turn boosted the sales growth of a catalogue title in the franchise, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen.

Monster Hunter: World achieved cumulative sales of 25.3 million copies, boosted by the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds. Sales of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak also increased over the course of Capcom's fiscal year.

Resident Evil 4 reached cumulative sales of 7 million units following its release in March 2023, and contributed to catalogue growth among older titles in the franchise. Catalogue title sales reached nearly 40 million units, more than the 29.3 million units during the last fiscal period.

Overall, Capcom reported net sales of ¥119.8 billion ($769 million) for its digital content segment, up 22% year-on-year.

Elsewhere, the games firm reported success in its esports business, thanks again to the strong performance of Street Fighter 6. Its Capcom Pro Tour 2023 offered the highest-ever prize pool at over $2 million, and the final tournament saw over 190,000 people simultaneously live-stream the event.

Looking ahead for the next fiscal year, Capcom has projected net sales up 8% to ¥165 billion ($1.06 billion) and net income up 6% to ¥46 billion ($295 million).

This will be supported by launches of new IP including Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, in addition the re-release of past titles such as Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on additional platforms.