Yellow raises $5m in seed funding round

AI start-up Yellow has secured $5 million in a seed funding round.

With the investment from Andreessen Horowitz, it aims to expand its 3D character creation technology.

Established in 2023, Yellow's first tool, YellowSculpt, uses AI to provide artists and designers with pre-rigged 3D character meshes within three minutes.

They can then be integrated into game engines such as Unity, Unreal, and Roblox for development.

Yellow CEO Mandeep Waraich said, "The more tools that we can put in the hands of people that allow them to imagine and express their ideas, experiences, and stories more vividly and authentically, the more we can see each other's worlds and build upon them generatively. And that's good for all of us!"