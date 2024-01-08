Chris Dring and James Batchelor return with our weekly dive into the biggest news stories from the business of video games.

2024 has barely started and the ongoing trend of layoffs across the games industry continues. We discuss some of the wider factors that are driving this, and what else we can expect in the year ahead.

We also discuss recent stories about the use of generative AI in promotional art, including an ID@Xbox image that was published before the holidays, and the recent report of a former Activision exec suing the Call of Duty publisher for discrimination against "old white guys."

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.