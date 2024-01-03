If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox accused of using AI art to promote indie games

The post was subsequently deleted following backlash

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
ID@Xbox has been accused of using AI art to promote indie games.

On December 27, ID@Xbox shared a post asking its followers what their favourite indie games of 2023 were, accompanied by an image of a wintery scene.

The post was subsequently removed following a poor reception, but the post was screenshotted and shared by other users to highlight the suspected use of AI.

"Can't believe ID@Xbox spends years working super hard, building up goodwill, funding games, building trust – genuine connection with creative, stubborn, idealistic independent developers – and then posts some horrifying AI art to pinch just a few dollars," indie consultant Rami Ismail wrote. "Pay for art, please."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Xbox for comment and further clarification regarding the image.

