Xbox accused of using AI art to promote indie games
The post was subsequently deleted following backlash
ID@Xbox has been accused of using AI art to promote indie games.
On December 27, ID@Xbox shared a post asking its followers what their favourite indie games of 2023 were, accompanied by an image of a wintery scene.
The post was subsequently removed following a poor reception, but the post was screenshotted and shared by other users to highlight the suspected use of AI.
"Can't believe ID@Xbox spends years working super hard, building up goodwill, funding games, building trust – genuine connection with creative, stubborn, idealistic independent developers – and then posts some horrifying AI art to pinch just a few dollars," indie consultant Rami Ismail wrote. "Pay for art, please."
GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Xbox for comment and further clarification regarding the image.
