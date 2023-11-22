If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Layer AI raises $1.8m in funding

The game production resource aims to expand its services to non-gaming marketing and advertising

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Layer AI has announced that it has raised $1.8 million in a seed funding round.

The Games Fund, The Games Syndicate, and Laton Ventures participated in the investment round.

Layer AI said that with the funding it aims to build integrations into non-gaming work such as marketing and advertising.

It was established this year and is overseen by CEO Volkan Gurel. The platform creates assets from game developers' existing art styles.

"Just like Web 2.0, Cloud computing or mobile unlocked novel applications that beat incumbents and other startup competitors based on a great product experience, we believe the AI revolution will be no different," said Gurel.

Related topics
Business funding Layer AI
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.