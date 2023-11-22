Layer AI raises $1.8m in funding

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Layer AI has announced that it has raised $1.8 million in a seed funding round.

The Games Fund, The Games Syndicate, and Laton Ventures participated in the investment round.

Layer AI said that with the funding it aims to build integrations into non-gaming work such as marketing and advertising.

It was established this year and is overseen by CEO Volkan Gurel. The platform creates assets from game developers' existing art styles.

"Just like Web 2.0, Cloud computing or mobile unlocked novel applications that beat incumbents and other startup competitors based on a great product experience, we believe the AI revolution will be no different," said Gurel.