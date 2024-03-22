IGN Creators Guild loses three members to layoffs

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Three IGN staffers were recently laid off; they were IGN Creators Guild members.

In a March 19 social media post, the union said it was blindsided by the layoffs of producer Francesca Rivera, video producer Jesse Gill, and senior editor Joshua Yehl.

"This decision was made despite the fact that the company is in no economic distress and without consulting the union…The company is claiming that these decisions were made prior to our recognition," the organization said.

"Failing to approach us prior to the layoffs, and instead only choosing to bargain over the effects of said layoffs is a massive breach of trust between union employees and management."

The union called IGN's decision a choice and not a need, citing that the staffers could have been transferred to any open positions at the firm.

It said, "This has had a detrimental impact on staff and will continue to do so as we move into IGN's busy events schedule, including the newly minted IGN Live."

Meanwhile, the IGN Creators Guild has filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against the entertainment firm.

The IGN Creators Guild says it has demanded that the company agree to its "comprehensive layoff and just cause language for our entire unit" to avoid further layoffs in this manner.

Last month, a cohort of more than 80 IGN employees formed the IGN Creators Guild, and parent company Ziff-Davis voluntarily recognized it weeks later.