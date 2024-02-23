IGN Creators Guild recognised as a union

IGN parent company Ziff-Davis has voluntarily recognised the recently formed IGN Creators Guild.

The worker-led union shared the news on X, after announcing its unionisation on February 6.

"We're still working out the final composition of our union, but we are thrilled IGN came to the table and recognised us," it wrote.

"To everyone who followed this account, retweeted us, posted us to your stories, talked about us, and signed our petition, the IGN Creators Guild couldn't be more grateful for the solidarity from our peers and readers."

The IGN Creators Guild consists of over 80 IGN employees, with more than 87% members of the group having signed union authorisation cards.

Ziff-Davis previously recognised workers at Mashable and PCMag when they formed the Ziff Davis Creators Guild in 2018.