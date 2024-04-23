Now IGN details its answer to E3’s cancellation

IGN has shared the first details of its IGN Live consumer show, which is set to take place at the same time E3 used to.

IGN Live will be at the Magic Box @ The Reef in Downtown LA between June 7th and 9th. The event will feature hands-on with games, plus multiple stages featuring interviews, panels, live podcasts and more. Companies set to attend the show include the likes of Amazon, Atari, Netflix and Square Enix.

It’s the latest in a series of events that will take place over that period of time in the place where E3 once lived. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest show is set for Friday, June 7th. This is followed by the Play Days media showcase, which is organised by Iam8bit and will run June 8th – 10th in LA. Ubisoft’s Forward event is also scheduled for Monday, June 10th.

Other game reveal events scheduled for that time include the Days of the Devs livestream (June 7th), The Future Games Show (June 8th), The PC Gaming Show (June 9th), and Microsoft is also expected to have its next Xbox showcase during that weekend, too.