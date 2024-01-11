Hogwarts Legacy retains top spot | UK Boxed Charts

Hogwarts Legacy remained at No.1 for the first UK physical charts of 2024, experiencing a surge on PS5 despite an overall drop in sales of 46%, GfK's report showed.

Avalanche Software's title was 2023's biggest physical game in the UK, and has continued its success into the new year.

EA Sports FC 24 came in at No.2 with a 9% increase in sales, moving up the charts from its No.6 position last week pushing Super Mario Bros Wonder to No.3.

Mortal Kombat 11 rose from No.8 to No.4 due to price promotions on PS5, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at No.5 in spite of a 50% sales decrease.

The UK boxed charts saw one new entry this week, with The Sims 4: For Rent debuting at No.16.

Elsewhere, a few titles re-entered the charts thanks to retailer discounts including It Takes Two, Ring Fit Adventure, the Mafia Trilogy, the Dark Souls Trilogy, and Bluey: The Video Game.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending January 6, 2024: