Gearbox Publishing San Francisco is now Arc Games

Gearbox Publishing San Francisco has officially rebranded into Arc Games.

Have a Nice Death maker Magic Design Studios shared the announcement on social media.

"We're the same team of passionate gamers that brought you many beloved franchises, including the Remnant series, Have a Nice Death, Star Trek Online, and Neverwinter," said Arc Games.

"We can't wait to bring you even more exciting titles like Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Hyper Light Breaker, and more soon-to-be-announced games for 2025 and beyond!"

The publishing firm, previously named Perfect World Entertainment, was acquired by Embracer in 2021. Following the merger in 2022, it was renamed Gearbox Publishing.

The Arc Games rebrand news comes weeks after Take-Two announced it would acquire Gearbox Entertainment from Embracer in a $460 million deal.

With the divestment, the then-named Gearbox Publishing was said to continue retaining the publishing rights of a number of games.