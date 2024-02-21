Gigantic returns as a premium title
The MOBA's re-release comes almost six years after Motiga shut down its servers
Gearbox Publishing has announced that it will release Gigantic as a premium title.
Developed by Abstraction Games, Gigantic: Rampage Edition will launch in April.
This news comes nearly six years after Motiga, the developer behind the free-to-play MOBA, announced that it was shutting down servers.
At the time, the studio said it was "unable to find an impactful solution that would help Gigantic break through in a crowded market."
Gigantic: Rampage Edition will not feature microtransactions and will include new content, such as two additional playable heroes.