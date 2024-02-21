Gigantic returns as a premium title

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Gearbox Publishing has announced that it will release Gigantic as a premium title.

Developed by Abstraction Games, Gigantic: Rampage Edition will launch in April.

This news comes nearly six years after Motiga, the developer behind the free-to-play MOBA, announced that it was shutting down servers.

At the time, the studio said it was "unable to find an impactful solution that would help Gigantic break through in a crowded market."

Gigantic: Rampage Edition will not feature microtransactions and will include new content, such as two additional playable heroes.