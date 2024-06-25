Gayming Awards adds to Baldur's Gate 3's Game of the Year accolades

The winners of this year's Gayming Awards have now been revealed, with Larian Studios picking up even more accolades for Baldur's Gate 3.

The seminal RPG picked up both the top prize as Game of the Year, as well as the Gayming Magazine Readers' Award. It scored a hat trick of awards thanks to Shadowheart being voted as best LGBTQ+ character.

The other major award, Gayming Icon, was given to Wizards of the Coast's Jeremy Crawford in recognition of his work supporting and representing the LGBTQ community within Dungeons and Dragons.

Elsewhere, Outerloop Games' acclaimed Thirsty Suitors picked up two awards: Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game and Authentic Representation.

The winners were revealed today during a livestream as part of IGN's Summer of Gaming.

You can find a full list of winners below: