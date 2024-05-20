Larian to expand with Warsaw office

Baldur's Gate 3 maker Larian Studios has announced that it will be opening a new expansion in Warsaw, Poland.

The new office joins the developer's locations in Quebec, Dublin, Guildford, Barcelona, Ghent, and Kuala Lumpur.

Larian intends to expand its current 24-development cycle and ramp up development on its next titles with the addition of its seventh studio.

The game maker said that Larian Studios Warsaw "is dedicated to fostering an environment where developers can thrive creatively and reclaim their agency."

"We're a very bottom-up company, so I'm eager to see what new things they'll bring us. I think it'll work really well," said Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke.

Last month, GamesIndustry.biz spoke with Swen Vincke on Baldur's Gate 3, moving on from the RPG and sustainability within the industry.