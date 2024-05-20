Skip to main content
Larian to expand with Warsaw office

New studio will be "dedicated to fostering an environment where developers can thrive creatively"

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Baldur's Gate 3 maker Larian Studios has announced that it will be opening a new expansion in Warsaw, Poland.

The new office joins the developer's locations in Quebec, Dublin, Guildford, Barcelona, Ghent, and Kuala Lumpur.

Larian intends to expand its current 24-development cycle and ramp up development on its next titles with the addition of its seventh studio.

The game maker said that Larian Studios Warsaw "is dedicated to fostering an environment where developers can thrive creatively and reclaim their agency."

"We're a very bottom-up company, so I'm eager to see what new things they'll bring us. I think it'll work really well," said Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke.

Last month, GamesIndustry.biz spoke with Swen Vincke on Baldur's Gate 3, moving on from the RPG and sustainability within the industry.

Jeffrey Rousseau: Jeffrey joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.
