For our final podcast of the year, The GamesIndustry.biz team gathers around their mics to discuss their favourite games of the past twelve months.

You may well have read our extended thoughts in our Games of the Year articles, and this conversation wraps things up, as well as gives some nods to our honourable mentions.

From the relaxing trials of Pikmin 4 to the freeform adventures of Baldur's Gate 3, from the political commentary and fast-paced gameplay of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to the creepy and compelling narrative of Alan Wake 2, listen in as we discuss the best games of 2023.

And if you haven't already, be sure to listen to our 2023 in review podcast, where we look back at the biggest stories and trends of the past year.

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode mastered by Alix Attenborough.