The GamesIndustry.biz team gathers around their mics to reflect on the past year, as well as the biggest stories and trends we've covered.

The discussion inevitably begins with the waves of layoffs we've seen throughout 2023, and what they say about both the state of the industry and what we can expect in 2024.

We also discuss the debate around using AI in games development, the quality of games released this year, and the implications of the Epic vs Google trial (note: this was recorded before this week's verdict. For more detailed reactions, check out our feature here).

We'll be back with our Games of the Year podcast next week, but in the meantime, be sure to read our write-ups of our favourite titles of 2023.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode mastered by Alix Attenborough.