Five Nights at Freddy's film pulls in $80m domestically

The adaptation gets the second biggest weekend premiere for a video game adaptation

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film has pulled in $80 million domestically at the box office.

As reported by Deadline, the Universal and Blumhouse's horror movie has also amassed $130.6 million worldwide.

The film, directed by Emma Tammi, was released this past weekend; it is the second biggest video game film this year, as it trials behind Super Mario Bros. It is also the biggest weekend box office premiere for a horror movie directed by a woman.

Five Nights at Freddy’s the game was developed by Scott Cawthon, a writer on the film, and released in 2014.

Players assume the role of a night shift employee, having to survive and navigate the animatronic threats at a family pizza restaurant.

The horror franchise has gone on to have multiple sequels and spin-offs since its first game.

