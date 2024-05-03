Nintendo issues DMCA takedown notice against over 8,500 Yuzu emulator repositories

Nintendo has issued a DMCA takedown notice against 8,535 GitHub repositories that contain code from the Yuzu emulator for Switch.

The notice was filed on developer platform GitHub, which Nintendo claimed housed repositories that "offer and provide access to the Yuzu emulator or code based on [it]" which "illegally circumvents Nintendo's technological protection measures and runs illegal copies of Switch games."

GitHub said it contacted the owners of the repositories to provide an "opportunity to make changes" before taking down the repositories, in addition to providing legal resources and information on how to file counter notices.

The takedown notice follows a settlement in March between Nintendo and Yuzu developer Tropic Haze, in which the latter agreed to pay $2.4 million to the company and end its support for the emulator.

Nintendo initially took legal action against Tropic Haze in February for copyright infringement.