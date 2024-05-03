GamesIndustry.biz welcomes Hannah Potter as senior account manager

GamesIndustry.biz has hired Hannah Potter as senior account manager, expanding its commercial capabilities.

She has previously worked as account manager at GamesIndustry.biz parent Gamer Network, contributing to the success of events such as EGX and MCM Comic Con. She joins after several years in the role of senior account manager at MRL Consulting Group.

Potter has also previously worked at GAME, was a cast member at Walt Disney World, and served as a personal assistant to famed YouTube influencer PewDiePie.

She will be involved in growing GamesIndustry.biz's digital and events portfolios, reporting to sales director Dan Robinson, and working alongside sales manager George Corner.

"GI has consistently been my primary source for industry insights," said Potter. "Having had the privilege to contribute to the career fair in past years, I've witnessed firsthand the vital role it plays in supporting and guiding the industry towards excellence. Fun fact: I even landed my first commercial role in games through the GI Jobs board."

Corner added: "We're delighted to welcome Hannah to the team. She joins in what is a transitional time for the business, and we're excited about the new perspective and ideas that her passion and expertise will bring."