Fallout Shelter's daily revenue rockets to $80,000 after TV show debut

With the Fallout TV series grabbing headlines and attention across the industry, data from mobile analysis firm Sensor Tower shows the impact it is having on the video games.

Collated by Layer Licensing and shared with GamesIndustry.biz, the data shows that daily revenue for mobile spin-off Fallout Shelter rose from just over $20,000 on April 10, 2024 (the day the show debuted) to $80,000 by April 13.

Similarly, the number of downloads per day rose from around 20,000 to over 60,000 within three days. In fact, daily downloads were up 20% within 24 hours of the show's debut.

The solid line represents Fallout Shelter's revenues, while the dotted line represents downloads | Image credit: Sensor Tower

We're also told Fallout Shelter rose to No.7 in the US iOS top free games chart - the highest position the game has held since June 2018, when Shelter got a boost of awareness after the announcement it would be coming to PS4 and Switch.

Meanwhile, our sister site Eurogamer reported that Fallout 4, Fallout 76 and Fallout: New Vegas all saw dramatic rises in the number of concurrent players on Steam.

"The Fallout series has launched with overwhelmingly positive reviews and a very happy fan base," Layer founder and CEO Rachit Moti told GamesIndustry.biz. "While it’s still early days, we're already seeing an impact on how the games themselves have been received.

"Despite the Fallout Shelter being nearly a decade old, this sharp uptick shows the impact of mobile when an IP expands into new mediums like film and TV... Unsurprisingly, the two Fallout games with live service elements - 76 and Shelter - have shown the most traction due to their tie-in activities of new outfits and characters connected to the show.

"It's important to remember that the show is still relatively new, and we will only see the full impact of this adaptation in the weeks ahead."