Fallout TV show officially renewed for a season 2

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show has been renewed for a second season.

The information was confirmed yesterday, following a report from Variety earlier this month, which said the show was due to receive $25 million in tax credits for its season 2 shooting, relocated to California.

Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are set to return, as are executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Bethesda's director Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks' director of publishing operations James Altman will also re-join as executive producers.

The show is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, and Bethesda Softworks.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke commented: "The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!"

She continued: "We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout."

Fallout, which saw all its episodes release on April 10, is among the top three most watched titles ever on Prime Video, Amazon said, and the most watched since Rings of Power.

There's been an impressive snowball effect on Bethesda's games, with Fallout Shelter's daily revenue surging to $80,000, and sales of Fallout games increasing across Europe, with Fallout 4 reclaiming the No.1 spot.