Let's talk about those Xbox studio closures... | Microcast

The latest episode of the GI Microcast is now available in podcast form, delivering your weekly dive into the biggest stories of the past week. The video will be available tomorrow.

This week, we take a quick dive in Xbox's closure of four Bethesda-owned studios, as well as what this means for Microsoft's wider gaming strategy, the future of the smaller studios it still owns, and its reputation with the rest of the industry and gamers.

We also discuss Nintendo's first official word on Switch 2 - or, as it should be called, New Nintendo Switch U XL - as well as the platform holder's financials, and why the market really needs a new console before Christmas 2025.

You can listen via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.