Embark Studios says that The Finals uses recorded voice and AI work

The Finals maker, Embark Studios, says it uses both recorded and audio generated via AI text-to-speech.

As reported by IGN, this was in response to criticism the studio received from voice actors and game makers alike for using AI technology for its upcoming shooter.

A spokesperson for Embark Studios said, "We use a combination of recorded voice audio and audio generated via TTS tools in our games, depending on the context."

"Sometimes, recording real scenes where actors get together — allowing character chemistry and conflict to shape the outcome — is something that adds depth to our game worlds that technology can't emulate."

Embark explained that creating games without actors is not an end goal.

Meanwhile, protection against the unregulated use of AI in video games is one of the discussion topics for SAG-AFTRA.

Back in September, scheduled talks between the union and ten gaming firms failed to reach an agreement.