EA to terminate older Windows support for Star Wars and Battlefield titles

EA will end support for Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 on Windows 7,8 and 8.1.

The decision will be effective on November 30, and it was attributed to ensuring safe play for all players.

EA said, "That means that we can no longer guarantee functionality of these titles while playing on these operating systems after this date."

The news comes as the games firm has been active throughout the year with ending online support for older titles.

Games such as Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, and Dead Space 2 joined its library of older titles whose servers would close.

In March, Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield Bad Company 1 and 2 were pulled from digital stores in preparation for their online services to be cut in December.