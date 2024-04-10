EA adds Motive Studio to Battlefield development team

EA's Motive Studio is set to work on the next Battlefield game alongside DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect.

In a post shared on the game's website, EA shared that the studio behind Star Wars: Squadron and the recent Dead Space remake, will put together a team focused on developing the upcoming game.

In a separate post, Motive's general manager Patrick Klaus said Dead Space remake creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and executive producer Philippe Ducharme will build the team.

"Their proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles and developing on the Frostbite engine uniquely positions them to help advance the vision for Battlefield, led by Vince Zampella and Byron Beede."

Klaus confirmed that development will continue on its Iron Man project, which remains "an important priority" for the studio.

"The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead," said Klaus.