PlayStation veteran Connie Booth joins EA

PlayStation veteran Connie Booth has joined EA as its new group general manager of action RPG.

As reported by IGN, Booth will report directly to EA's entertainment head, Laura Miele.

One of her new duties will include revitalizing the BioWare studio, which is currently developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

"I have known Connie for many years and have always been impressed by her love and commitment to games. She especially cares about game developers," said Miele. "She has an impeccable reputation within the development community and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our games."

News of Booth joining EA comes five months after she left Sony Interactive Entertainment.

During her 34-year stint at PlayStation, Booth led production on games such as Syphon Filter, the Uncharted series, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Back in 2020, she was inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame for her contributions to the games industry.