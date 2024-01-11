Discord cuts workforce by 17%

Discord is reducing its workforce by 170 staffers, 17% of the social media platform.

As reported by The Verge, per an obtained internal company memo, the decision will affect employees across departments.

In the memo to staff, CEO Jason Citron said, "We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020. As a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated.

"We are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization. This is what largely drove the decision to reduce the size of our workforce."

Citron added that affected employees will receive a severance package that includes five months of salary and five months of benefit continuation.

Discord joins Playtika, Twitch, and Unity as companies hit by layoffs this week.