Unity restructuring results in largest round of layoffs

Unity has announced another round of layoffs as part of its restructuring efforts, resulting in the loss of 1,800 jobs.

As reported by The Verge, the layoffs were confirmed in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in which Unity cited "restructures and refocuses on its core business" and "to position itself for long-term and profitable growth" as reasons for its decision.

"Unity has made the difficult decision to implement a workforce reduction, targeting approximately 25% of our total workforce across all teams," said Kelly Ekins, Unity's director of PR.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we extend our deepest gratitude to those affected for their dedication and contributions."

This latest round of layoffs comes after Unity dismissed 265 employees last November as part of its termination agreement with VFX studio Weta.

Unity previously announced its intention of a "company reset" outlined in its most recent shareholder letter, in which it warned of more redundancies.