Playtika reduces staff by 10%

Playtika will cut around 10% of its staff, resulting in redundancies of up to 400 people.

As reported by CTech, the move will not affect the company's staff in Israel.

Playtika currently employs nearly 1,100 staffers in Israel.

The news comes after a year in which the games firm made a number of business decisions.

Last year, it temporarily suspended the development of games due to challenges in the mobile market.

Later on, it attempted to acquire Rovio Entertainment. However, the talks to acquire Rovio ended, but Sega instead bought the Angry Bird Maker.

Still, it went on to acquire Innplay Labs in September 2023, paying an upfront fee of $80 million to acquire the Israel-based studio, but over time could increase to $300 million at the time.