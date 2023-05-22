Rusty Lake can not claim username in Discord and issues warning
Following platform's changes to display names the studio is concerned over possible trademark infringement
Game studio Rusty Lake is unable to claim its username in Discord despite being a verified owner.
The news comes as the developer of Rusty Lake Hotel issued a warning to indie game creators last week on Twitter.
"A warning for all the [indie devs] waiting to claim their own username [on Discord]," it said.
"We just received an email that we, as verified owners, could finally submit a new username, and wow...'rustylake' is already taken! If we, as a server owner with 240K+ members, can't even claim it."
The game maker said this presents the risk of impersonation and possible future ligation for trademark infringement.
The game maker also said, "In any case, [Discord's support] was helpful enough to respond with an automatic response email to this issue, and the follow-up is directing us to another helpdesk."
The news comes after Discord implemented changes to its usernames in May. The platform would remove the four-digit suffix following display names among its updates.