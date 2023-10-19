Devolver Digital donates to Palestinian relief

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Game publisher Devolver Digital has donated to the ongoing relief efforts for Palestinian families.

The company's donation went to the UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which is working to provide assistance and protection for registered Palestinian refugees in the West Bank.

"We've donated to United Nations Relief and Works Agency, who are providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian families; we ask you to consider donating if you're able," said Devolver.

The publisher joins Work With Indies as industry groups to provide humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

Earlier this week, Work With Indies said that indie developers who list their open positions on its job board by October 31 will have their payment forwarded to charities providing humanitarian assistance in Palestine.