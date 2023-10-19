If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Devolver Digital donates to Palestinian relief

Indie publisher gives to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for refugees, encourages others to do the same

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Game publisher Devolver Digital has donated to the ongoing relief efforts for Palestinian families.

The company's donation went to the UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which is working to provide assistance and protection for registered Palestinian refugees in the West Bank.

"We've donated to United Nations Relief and Works Agency, who are providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian families; we ask you to consider donating if you're able," said Devolver.

The publisher joins Work With Indies as industry groups to provide humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

Earlier this week, Work With Indies said that indie developers who list their open positions on its job board by October 31 will have their payment forwarded to charities providing humanitarian assistance in Palestine.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.