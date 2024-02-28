Deck Nine Games cuts 20% of its staff

Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine Games has cut 20% of its total workforce.

As reported by Eurogamer, approximately 30 employees have lost their jobs as a result.

"Like many others in the games industry right now, Deck Nine has been affected by the games industry's worsening market conditions," the studio wrote in a statement on X.

"Today we made the difficult decision to lay off 20% of our staff. These people are amazing, talented, and awesome developers. They have made a huge impact during their time at Deck Nine Games and we did not take this decision lightly."

The news marked the second round of layoffs at Deck Nine Games. Last May, 30 workers were let go from the studio as reported by Game Developer.