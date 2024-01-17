Choices developer Pixelberry Studios reportedly lays off staff

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The list of games studios suffering layoffs continues to grow with California-based Pixelberry Studios the latest to dismiss some of its employees.

Game Developer reported that an unknown number of staff have been made redundant at the Nexon-owned mobile studio, with many sharing their departure via LinkedIn.

So far, affected staff seem to include programmers, artists, producers and QA workers. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Nexon for confirmation and comment.

Pixelberry is best known for interactive narrative mobile titles such as Choices: Stories You Play and High School Story. The studio was acquired by Nexon in 2017.