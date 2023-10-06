CD Projekt spent over $120m to save Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt has spent over $120 million on Cyberpunk 2077 since launch, accounting for updates and bug fixes and the development and marketing of its Phantom Liberty DLC.

As revealed during the developer's Investor Day on October 5, CD Projekt has invested 178 million PLN ($40 million) in bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to next-gen consoles and to build the 2.0 update, which added a variety of improvements such as revamped game systems and UI.

The Phantom Liberty DLC cost roughly $84 million to make and promote.

As reported by CD Projekt, production expenditures reached 275 million PLN ($62.8 million), while global marketing campaign costs were approximately 95 million PLN ($21 million).

In comparison, Kotaku reports that it cost $174 million to develop Cyberpunk 2077 prior to launch and $142 million in marketing.

CD Projekt also announced that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 (codenamed Project Orion) is currently in the conceptualisation stage, and will be developed at its CD Projekt Red North American studio with support from developers at its Polish studio.

The developer revealed the beginning of its collaboration with independent entertainment company Anonymous Content (Mr Robot, The OA) to create a live-action project following the success of Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series.

Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched in 2020 with severe technical issues, most notably on previous generation consoles. The state of the game and the subsequent backlash even prompted Sony to pull the game from the PlayStation Store, as well as facing multiple lawsuits.