Cyberpunk 2077 moves 25m copies

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 25 million units.

The futuristic RPG was released back in December 2020.

Additionally, CD Projekt Red said that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has moved 3 million copies. The new DLC featuring Idris Elba was launched on September 25.

This August CD Projekt Red reported that its H1 sales revenue dropped by 14% to a total of 325.2 million PLN ($79.5 million).

Back in January of this year, the studio settled for $1.85 million for a class action lawsuit over the state of the title, alleging that it misled investors about the state of the game for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.